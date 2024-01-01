SBI
SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability On CBDC App
The move aims to deliver unprecedented convenience and accessibility to its customers
Withdrawal Of INR 2000 Notes Is a Non-Event In India, Says SBI
The report also said that the digital payments in India has been witnessing new milestones, in both value and volume terms
SBI Inaugurates Its Fourth Startup Branch
The primary aim of this branch is to provide end-to-end support to startups at every stage of their journey, starting from the formation of the entity to their IPOs and FPOs
RBI Updates Rules For Foreign Donations Via NEFT, RTGS
As per the new regulations, under the FCRA, foreign contributions must be received only in the 'FCRA account' of State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch
SBI Granted Loans Worth INR 21,000 Crore To Adani Groups, Half Of What Allowed Under Rules: Report
The report also claimed that more than INR 1600 crore of the amount was granted to Adani Group through SBI's overseas units
India To Become Third-Largest Economy By 2029, Says SBI Report
The report also said that India should surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at a current rate of growth
SBI Launches Exclusively Dedicated Branch For Startups
The branch will leverage the large presence of SBI in market by bringing synergy among all entities and various departments of the bank to offer one-stop solution to these corporates and startups
WhatsApp Payments Gets Support From SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank & Axis Bank to serve UPI customers across India
WhatsApp Payments currently is allowed to serve upto 20 million users
SBI Card Ties Up With Paytm to Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards
Each transaction through the card will be rewarded with a cashback and additional cashback of 5 per cent and 3 per cent on Paytm SBI Card SELECT and Paytm SBI Card respectively, will be given upon booking movie and travel tickets on Paytm app and purchasing items from Paytm Mall.
SBI's Credit Card Subsidiary Plans to Go Public
SBI Card & Payments Services Ltd aims to raise about INR 80 billion via an initial public offering