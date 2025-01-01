SeaFund

News and Trends

Generative AI Startup Consint.AI Raises INR 5 Cr to Scale Health Tech Innovations

With the fresh funds, the brand aims to scale operations, expand sales outreach, and accelerate the development of its Generative AI Feature Suite for the company's Health AI Platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Seafund: Empowering Founders with Capital, Networks, and Dedication

Seafund's investment thesis is built on five pillars, emphasising people, technology, deeptech, conviction, and contrarian plays.

Palette Brands, Clapingo, and Finsall Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

How AI is Transforming Every Industry: The Investors Perspective

The biggest application of AI nowadays is in customer experience. In the next 5-7 years, every enterprise and every startup will be an AI-native startup.