Generative AI-driven healthcare insurance fraud and risk management startup Consint.AI announced that it has raised INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The funds will be utilised to scale operations, expand sales outreach, and accelerate the development of its Generative AI Feature Suite for the company's Health AI Platform.

This advanced suite aims to enhance fraud detection, optimise claims processing, and deliver personalised clinical care, pushing the boundaries of innovation in healthcare. Additionally, the funding will enable team expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and intensified R&D efforts, reinforcing Consint.AI's position as a leader in health tech solutions.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Consint.AI, said, "This market traction and milestones highlight the transformative potential of Generative AI in reshaping healthcare as we know it. At Consint, we are pioneering platforms like CIPHR.ai and Risk.ai to address complex challenges in healthcare transactions and personalized care. This funding accelerates our mission to lead the charge in AI-powered healthcare transformation."

Founded in 2020, Consint.AI was spearheaded by Ashish Chaturvedi and later joined by co-founder Swadeep Singh. The company focuses on leveraging Generative AI to optimise healthcare claims processing and fraud detection, making healthcare transactions more affordable and efficient. Its flagship platforms, Risk.ai and CIPHR.ai, target challenges in insurance optimisation, fraud mitigation, and critical patient management.

In the past year, the startup claims to have expanded its presence across India, the Middle East, and Africa. It recently launched CIPHR.ai, an AI-driven platform designed for hospitals, which employs custom Generative AI models to revolutionise care personalisation and streamline claims generation. Tailored for emerging markets and the US Accountable Care Organization (ACO) sector, CIPHR.ai delivers intelligence at the point of care, ensuring efficiency for healthcare providers.

Consint.AI's rapid growth includes INR 10 crore in signed contracts over the last two quarters, featuring multi-year agreements with leading insurance providers and hospitals. The strong market validation underscores demand for its innovative solutions, particularly in Generative AI and Document Forensics.

Manoj Agarwal, Managing Partner at Seafund, added, "Consint.AI's focus on solving multi-billion-dollar challenges in healthcare insurance claims and fraud detection is exemplary. We are confident that our expertise and network will enable the company to achieve its ambitious goals."