Generative AI Startup Consint.AI Raises INR 5 Cr to Scale Health Tech Innovations With the fresh funds, the brand aims to scale operations, expand sales outreach, and accelerate the development of its Generative AI Feature Suite for the company's Health AI Platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Consint.AI

Generative AI-driven healthcare insurance fraud and risk management startup Consint.AI announced that it has raised INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The funds will be utilised to scale operations, expand sales outreach, and accelerate the development of its Generative AI Feature Suite for the company's Health AI Platform.

This advanced suite aims to enhance fraud detection, optimise claims processing, and deliver personalised clinical care, pushing the boundaries of innovation in healthcare. Additionally, the funding will enable team expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and intensified R&D efforts, reinforcing Consint.AI's position as a leader in health tech solutions.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Consint.AI, said, "This market traction and milestones highlight the transformative potential of Generative AI in reshaping healthcare as we know it. At Consint, we are pioneering platforms like CIPHR.ai and Risk.ai to address complex challenges in healthcare transactions and personalized care. This funding accelerates our mission to lead the charge in AI-powered healthcare transformation."

Founded in 2020, Consint.AI was spearheaded by Ashish Chaturvedi and later joined by co-founder Swadeep Singh. The company focuses on leveraging Generative AI to optimise healthcare claims processing and fraud detection, making healthcare transactions more affordable and efficient. Its flagship platforms, Risk.ai and CIPHR.ai, target challenges in insurance optimisation, fraud mitigation, and critical patient management.

In the past year, the startup claims to have expanded its presence across India, the Middle East, and Africa. It recently launched CIPHR.ai, an AI-driven platform designed for hospitals, which employs custom Generative AI models to revolutionise care personalisation and streamline claims generation. Tailored for emerging markets and the US Accountable Care Organization (ACO) sector, CIPHR.ai delivers intelligence at the point of care, ensuring efficiency for healthcare providers.

Consint.AI's rapid growth includes INR 10 crore in signed contracts over the last two quarters, featuring multi-year agreements with leading insurance providers and hospitals. The strong market validation underscores demand for its innovative solutions, particularly in Generative AI and Document Forensics.

Manoj Agarwal, Managing Partner at Seafund, added, "Consint.AI's focus on solving multi-billion-dollar challenges in healthcare insurance claims and fraud detection is exemplary. We are confident that our expertise and network will enable the company to achieve its ambitious goals."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Blume Ventures Leads USD 3.4 Mn Funding for Gurugram-Based Medtech Startup Zoplar

With the newly raised funding, Zoplar plans to strengthen its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and developing a robust service engineering team.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

3 Things You Must Know If You Want to Build a Business That Lasts a Century and Beyond

The average lifespan of companies has drastically declined over the decades, raising urgent questions about what it takes to build a business that endures. Here is what I've learned from my 100+ year-old business.

By William Louey
Starting a Business

These Brothers Started a Business to Solve a Smelly Problem. It Led to More Than $45 Million in 3 Years: 'Massive White Space.'

Christian and Justin Arquilla were both working in finance before they took a chance on entrepreneurship.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How AI Innovation Can Drive Business Growth and Exit Success

It's the kind of AI power that can significantly increase the value of a business preparing for sale.

By Jessica Fialkovich