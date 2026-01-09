The startup said the fresh capital will be used to expand its satellite constellation to six spacecraft and to scale real-time, in-orbit AI inferencing.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyderabad-based spacetech startup TakeMe2Space has raised USD 5 million in a funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from Unicorn India Ventures, Artha Venture Fund, and SeaFund.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to expand its satellite constellation to six spacecraft and to scale real-time, in-orbit AI inferencing.

Founded in 2024 by Ronak Kumar Samantray, TakeMe2Space is building an AI-first orbital data centre infrastructure in Low Earth Orbit. Its main product, OrbitLab, is a satellite-as-a-service platform that allows students, researchers, and enterprises to upload AI models to satellites and pay only for the compute time used.

The startup said it has already demonstrated key capabilities through missions conducted with ISRO's PSLV Orbital Experiment Module platform. These missions showed the ability to upload large AI models from the ground, run external code on a satellite, and securely send encrypted results back to Earth, while extending satellite life using standard electronic components.

In the next phase, the company plans to enable optical links between satellites and target around five kilowatts of in-orbit compute initially. It also aims to accelerate research on megawatt-scale compute satellites and expand operations across India, the US, and Australia.

"2026 has started with the launch of MOI-1, our first major satellite powering OrbitLab," said Samantray. "We will grow from a single satellite solution to a networked constellation delivering near real-time compute services from space."

Ranjith Menon, Managing Director at Chiratae Ventures, said the company is rethinking satellites as shared, programmable infrastructure. The investment highlights growing interest in commercial in-space computing ventures.