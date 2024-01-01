Sequoia India

News and Trends

10 Minute School Raises $2 Million In Funding Led By Sequoia India's Surge

Funds will be utilized to invest in product, technology, and talent acquisition across both Bangladesh and India

By Saptak Bardhan
News and Trends

Sequoia's Surge Picks 17 Startups For Its Fourth Cohort, Half Of Them SaaS-Based

Surge 04 startups have collectively bagged $45.35 million in their Surge round from both Surge and co-investors

News and Trends

Sequoia and Redpoint Lead $12 Mn Funding in Virtual Events Hosting Platform Airmeet

The series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Redpoint Ventures also saw participation from existing investors Accel India, Venture Highway and Global Founders Capital (GFC) along with Gokul Rajaram, Caviar Lead at Doordash

News and Trends

With Byju's, OYO, Ola in its Kitty, Sequoia is the Top Investor in India

Sequoia Capital India is the top investor on the Hurun India top unicorn investors list 2020 with eight unicorns investments, followed by Softbank, Steadview Capital and Saif Partners

News and Trends

Lightspeed Closes Third India-focused Fund With $275 Mn

Fund III brings Lightspeed's total capital under management in India above USD 1 billion

News and Trends

Eduvanz Bags $5 Mn In Series A Round To Provide Seamless Borrower Experience

Founded by Varun Chopra and Raheel Shah in 2016, Eduvanz aims to disburse INR 400-500 crore in loans over the next 2 years

News and Trends

Sequoia-backed Khatabook Raises $60 Mn in Series B Funding Round

The round was led by B Capital Group and saw participation from two new investors Rocketship.vc and Unilever Ventures along with some existing investors

News and Trends

10 Things You Could Have Missed about Indian Start-ups This Week!

From Mukesh Ambani's plan to give India the vibe of Alexa to India's most sought-after Angel investor exiting Google and joining Sequoia India, here's why this week turned out to be an exciting one for the Indian start-up ecosystem

Leadership

5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge

A mechanical engineer by degree, an entrepreneur by passion - Rajan Anandan is a perfect addition to Sequoia India

Leadership

All You Need to Know about Google's Rajan Anandan Who Has Quit to Steer Sequoia's Surge

Rajan Anandan has been a boon to Google for the past eight years and now as he is all set to join Sequoia, let's have a peep into the business leader's journey so far

Leadership

Sequoia India Talks About its Early Stage Activity for the First Time Ever

In a captivating LinkedIn post, Singh gave answers to the many questions journalists are always asking. First of the most relevant ones - Is it too early to talk to Sequoia?