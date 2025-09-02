Earlier this month, Chief Product Officer Anuj Sahai exited the VC after less than two years.

Peak XV Partners Managing director Harshjit Sethi on Tuesday announced that he has stepped down from his position after nearly a decade. Sethi's departure follows exits of several top executives from the firm in the last few months.

Sethi is said to have spearheaded the fund's bets in artificial intelligence and was closely involved with startups such as Sarvam, BharatPe, Apna and Darwinbox.

In a LinkedIn post, Sethi wrote, "After a decade at Sequoia India and Peak XV, I've decided to leave the firm and explore a new innings. It's been a journey rich in learning and relationships."

Reflecting on his return to India in 2015, he added that the local startup ecosystem had grown faster than he had expected and reiterated his commitment to working with founders at the earliest stages.

"... The Indian startup ecosystem has evolved tremendously – the ambition of founders, scale of companies, digital infrastructure on which they are built, and the vibrancy of our capital markets have all grown faster than I first predicted," he added.

On Sethi's exit, a Peak XV spokesperson said in a statement:"Harshjit will be transitioning from his role at Peak XV in the coming months to pursue his next chapter, we are deeply grateful for his contributions and remain focused on serving our LP's and founders."

As mentioned above, Sethi's departure follows a series of high-level exits at Peak XV.



Earlier this month, Chief Product Officer Anuj Sahai stepped down after less than two years.

In February, managing partners Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand exited, followed by investor Shraeyansh Thakur in March. The firm has also seen the departures of Piyush Gupta, Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Suraj Agarwalla, Vedant Trivedi and Anirudh Bose Mullick in recent months.