Chief Product Officer Anuj Sahai Resigns from Peak XV Partners

Anuj Sahai Resigns from Peak XV Partners

By Entrepreneur Staff

Anuj Sahai

Anuj Sahai, Chief Product Officer at Peak XV Partners, has stepped down from his role, marking another senior exit at the venture capital firm.

In a LinkedIn post, Sahai wrote, "After an eventful run as Chief Product Officer at Peak XV, I am turning the page and looking forward to the next adventure. The role gave me a front row seat to the startup ecosystem, partnering with founders and ideas that are shaping markets, and hands-on experience with AI technologies. Huge thanks to Peak XV Partners for the opportunity."

Sahai joined the firm in April 2023 when it was still operating as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, transitioning into the same role after the company separated from its United States partner. He previously held leadership positions in product and monetisation at Flipkart, Ola, Payback, and Yahoo.

His departure follows a series of high-level exits. In February 2025, managing partners Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand resigned, followed by investor Shraeyansh Thakur in March. Subsequent months saw the exits of Vice President Suraj Agarwalla, Surge team member Vedant Trivedi, and principal Anirudh Bose Mullick.

The leadership churn comes as Peak XV undergoes internal restructuring and shifts in its investment strategy. While Sahai has not disclosed his next role, he has expressed interest in collaborating on new projects, particularly those involving artificial intelligence.

His exit adds to the changing leadership landscape at one of India's most influential venture capital firms.
