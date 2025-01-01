Series F funding
Conversational AI Platform Uniphore Raises USD 260 Mn Funding
The Series F funding round saw participation from NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks, alongside existing investors NEA and March Capital.
Healthcare AI Innovator Innovaccer Raises USD 275 Mn Series F Funding to Fuel AI and Cloud Expansion
This round, a mix of primary and secondary investments, drew participation from B Capital Group, Banner Health, Danaher Ventures LLC, Generation Investment Management, Kaiser Permanente, and M12.
Edtech Platform Eruditus Secures USD 150 Mn from TPG's The Rise Fund, Existing Investors Increase Stakes
The company plans to deploy the raised funds to expand globally, invest in AI technology, grow its business in India and APAC, and explore acquisitions and investment opportunities to support its growth strategy.
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Closes USD 180 Mn Series F Funding, Expanding Stake for Existing Investors
The raised funding will enhance its mission to democratise beauty by leveraging technology for an improved shopping experience, making beauty products and services more accessible for all consumers.