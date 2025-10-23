The Series F funding round saw participation from NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks, alongside existing investors NEA and March Capital.

Conversational automation platform Uniphore has raised USD 260 million in its Series F funding round, with participation from NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks, alongside existing investors NEA and March Capital.

The company's valuation remains at USD 2.5 billion, unchanged since its previous round in February 2022, when it raised USD 400 million.

The funding will support Uniphore in enhancing platform capabilities, strengthening strategic partnerships, and accelerating global operations across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company will also continue its acquisition strategy to advance automation and data solutions.

In August 2025, Uniphore acquired Orby AI, a company specialising in large action models, neuro-symbolic reasoning, and agentic process discovery. It also announced plans to acquire Autonom8, which focuses on automating repetitive business tasks. Earlier, in December 2024, Uniphore acquired two data companies, ActionIQ and Infoworks, to bolster its data and AI capabilities.

Founded in 2008 by Umesh Sachdev and Ravi Saraogi, Uniphore has dual headquarters in California and Chennai. Its Business AI platform enables enterprises to use AI across customer service, sales, and marketing. The platform integrates multiple AI capabilities into a secure, scalable, and comprehensive solution.

The Business AI Cloud allows organisations to deploy AI agents and automate operations while maintaining control over data and governance.

The platform serves over 2,000 enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, supporting automation in customer support, human resources, and supply chain processes. Reported results include a 31 percent increase in self-service rates and a monthly saving of 500 hours in support operations.

Operating on a subscription-based model for software and AI deployment, Uniphore competes with firms such as Observe.AI, Kore.ai, and Cognigy in the enterprise automation and conversational AI space.