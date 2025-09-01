Uniphore Acquires Orby, Plans Autonom8 Buy to Boost AI Suite This addition is expected to deepen Uniphore's expertise in neuro-symbolic reasoning, intelligent process discovery, and enterprise-focused AI deployment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Uniphore

Conversational automation platform Uniphore has announced the acquisition of Orby AI Inc. It also disclosed plans to acquire Autonom8 Inc.

Uniphore says the move is aimed at strengthening its business AI capabilities with advanced research and practical applications.

According to the company, the teams from both firms include AI researchers and engineers with backgrounds at DeepMind and Google. This addition is expected to deepen Uniphore's expertise in neuro-symbolic reasoning, intelligent process discovery, and enterprise-focused AI deployment.

Orby brings strengths in research-driven innovation and advanced AI models, while Autonom8 specialises in applying such innovations to business environments, helping enterprises translate emerging technology into tangible outcomes.

"Our customers are betting their business models on AI-enabled transformation, with Business AI Cloud at the core. With the addition of Orby and Autonom8, Uniphore will welcome world-class research and engineering talent and breakthrough AI capabilities that elevate our ability to orchestrate complex workflows," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore.

Uniphore's Business AI Cloud is designed to enable enterprises to adopt an agentic approach through a full-stack AI system covering agents, models, knowledge, and data. The integration of Orby and Autonom8 is expected to accelerate automation of complex workflows that require reasoning and precision.

In December, Uniphore acquired two data companies, ActionIQ and Infoworks.

A Mint report noted that Uniphore is also in discussions to raise USD 250 million, following its last fundraise of USD 400 million in February 2022 at a valuation of USD 2.5 billion.
