Servify
News and Trends
Funding Spotlight: The Biggest Startup Investments of the Week (March 15–21)
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
News and Trends
Servify Secures INR 66.27 Cr in Series D3 Funding Led by BEENEXT
The Mumbai-based brand plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its business, enhance technology, repay existing debt, and explore acquisition opportunities.
News and Trends
This Week's Best Startup Funding: August 24–31
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 24 to August 31.
News and Trends
Servify Boosts Funding with INR 84 Cr Investment Led by Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital
Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances.