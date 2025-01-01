Shadowfax

InCred Alternatives Closes Maiden PE Fund at INR 575 Cr, Surpasses Target

IGPF-I focuses on four core themes: consumption, enterprise, technology, and financial services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Shadowfax Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments of Three Independent Directors

The company appoints seasoned experts Bijou Kurien, Ruchira Shukla, and Pirojshaw Sarkari as Independent Directors to strengthen its board.

Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations

Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India

Shadowfax Secures USD 100 Mn in Series E Led by TPG NewQuest

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to utilise the raised funds to reinforce its middle-mile network and extend its last-mile delivery services to cover all 20,000 pin codes across India.