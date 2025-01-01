Shadowfax
InCred Alternatives Closes Maiden PE Fund at INR 575 Cr, Surpasses Target
IGPF-I focuses on four core themes: consumption, enterprise, technology, and financial services.
Shadowfax Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments of Three Independent Directors
The company appoints seasoned experts Bijou Kurien, Ruchira Shukla, and Pirojshaw Sarkari as Independent Directors to strengthen its board.
Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations
Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India
Shadowfax Secures USD 100 Mn in Series E Led by TPG NewQuest
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to utilise the raised funds to reinforce its middle-mile network and extend its last-mile delivery services to cover all 20,000 pin codes across India.