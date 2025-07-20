By FY25, Shadowfax is focused on scaling same-day and next-day delivery services under Shadowfax Prime, expanding to major cities, and increasing pincode coverage.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To address the dynamic needs of industries like e-commerce, restaurants, FMCG, pharma, and online and offline retailers, Shadowfax was founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal and Vaibhav Khandelwal. Praharsh Chandra and Gaurav Jaithliya are the other co-founders.

Being the largest player in quick commerce, the hyperlocal logistics brand claims to process over 1.5 million orders daily, doubling during peak seasons. With its technology-first approach, Shadowfax is reshaping last-mile delivery for businesses across India.

Speaking about the company's tech-driven innovations, Vaibhav Khandelwal, CTO and Co-founder, highlighted the critical role of technology in optimising operations. "Our in-house AI engine, SF Maps, enhances route optimisation and corrects address errors, especially in India, where local languages and vague landmarks dominate. This system has learned from over a billion orders to ensure seamless deliveries." Additionally, the AI-driven SF Shield combats fraud, saving crores for D2C brands by identifying anomalies across 2 million daily deliveries.

Shadowfax's impact is evident in its ability to scale same-day deliveries to over 10-14% of intra-city orders within two years while keeping costs marginally above regular delivery rates. "These innovations, combined with supply chain efficiencies, have boosted same-day delivery volumes by 30% during peak seasons," Khandelwal added.

Shadowfax overcomes logistical hurdles in smaller towns by leveraging local knowledge, employing a decentralised network, and customising solutions to regional needs. "We've customised solutions based on local conditions—using boats in flood-prone areas and leveraging regional expertise. Our decentralised network and continuous technology investments ensure adaptability and innovation on the ground," shared Khandelwal.

Shadowfax's roadmap to profitability focuses on sustainability, operational efficiency, and partner empowerment. Khandelwal mentioned, "Leveraging economies of scale and route optimisation reduces delivery costs, while a focus on unit economics ensures profitability. Deploying over 10,000 EVs and minimising packaging waste reinforces our sustainability goals."

"Our "Single App – Multi Earning" model empowers delivery partners with diverse income streams, fostering satisfaction and cost efficiency," he added.

By targeting untapped markets and introducing innovative delivery models in underserved regions, Shadowfax boosts market share and addresses diverse customer needs effectively. This multifaceted approach positions Shadowfax as a leader in the competitive logistics industry, balancing growth, sustainability, and partner engagement for long-term success.

By FY25, Shadowfax is focused on scaling same-day and next-day delivery services under Shadowfax Prime, expanding to major cities, and increasing pincode coverage.

"We're diversifying into pharma and groceries while prioritising sustainability through EV adoption. By FY25, we aim for nationwide coverage with efficient and eco-friendly logistics solutions," concluded Khandelwal.

Facts: