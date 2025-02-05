The company appoints seasoned experts Bijou Kurien, Ruchira Shukla, and Pirojshaw Sarkari as Independent Directors to strengthen its board.

Shadowfax, India's premier provider of e-commerce express parcel and value-added solutions, has announced the induction of three seasoned professionals—Bijou Kurien, Ruchira Shukla, and Pirojshaw Sarkari—as Independent Directors on its board.

This move underscores the company's commitment to robust governance, operational excellence, and leveraging industry expertise to maintain its leadership in the logistics sector.

Bijou Kurien: A Visionary in Consumer-Focused Industries

With over 35 years of experience in FMCG, consumer durables, and retail, Bijou Kurien has been instrumental in scaling multibillion-dollar businesses such as Titan Industries and Reliance Retail. Now advising private equity funds and startups, Kurien also serves on multiple corporate boards. On his appointment, he stated, "Shadowfax is transforming the logistics sector through technology and operational excellence, particularly around speed. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and impact on last-mile delivery."

Ruchira Shukla: A Pioneer in Venture Capital and Technology Investments

Ruchira Shukla, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Synapses, brings over 25 years of global experience in venture capital, private equity, and strategy consulting. Previously leading disruptive technology investments for IFC across South Asia, her expertise spans ClimateTech, B2B e-commerce, HealthTech, and more. She expressed, "Shadowfax is a leading third-party logistics player known for its customer-centric innovations. I am excited to support its governance and drive future innovations."

Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil): A Logistics and Supply Chain Trailblazer

A chartered accountant by training, Pirojshaw Sarkari has held key leadership roles in logistics, including CEO stints at Mahindra Logistics, Gati Allcargo, and UPS India. Known for his process-driven approach and focus on technology adoption, he remarked, "Shadowfax's technology-first approach and customer focus have driven significant industry transformations. I look forward to supporting its sustainable growth and expanded service offerings."

Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax, said, "These appointments mark a significant milestone in our journey. Bijou, Ruchira, and Phil bring unmatched expertise and strategic insights that align with our vision to redefine 3PL in India. Their guidance will be invaluable as we lead the logistics sector forward."

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, and Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax has rapidly grown into a leading e-commerce logistics platform, offering last-mile delivery and innovative solutions for complex supply chain challenges.

With these new appointments, Shadowfax is poised to further strengthen its governance framework and maintain its leadership in India's e-commerce and D2C landscape.