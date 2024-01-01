Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Urges Payment System Operators To Ensure Good Governance: Report

As per the report, Das asked PSOs to work on formation of self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for the greater good of all stakeholders

By Teena Jose
Daily UPI Transactions Jump 50% To 36 Crore, Says RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das added that the overall monthly digital payment transactions crossed over INR 1,000-crore-mark each month during the past three months

India Gives Hope For Future, Bill Gates Meets RBI Governor

Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to witness the progress made in various areas including climate change

RBI To Promote Innovation In Fintech Sector, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor emphasized that fintech initiatives and startups are the important segments of aspirational India

Don't Create Fear Psychosis Over Privacy Concerns, Shaktikanta Das On CBDC

Former RBI governor, D. Subbarao has said that anything digital that leaves a footprint can have various solutions

RBI Governor Advises Banks To Remain Watchful Of Evolving Macroeconomic Situation

The governor said that despite challenges, the Indian banking sector has remained resilient and continued to improve in various performance parameters

RBI To Improve Availability Of Digital Infra For Banking, Says Shaktikanta Das

The governor also said that the RBI issued the required guidelines after consulting the Indian Banks Association and other experts in the field, following the Union Budget 2022-23 announcement of setting up 75 digital banking units

Cryptocurrencies Poses Serious Challenge To Country's Financial Stability: RBI Note

The central bank also said that CBCDs are the next step in the evolutionary progression of sovereign currency

We Are Here To Support Innovation, RBI Governor To Fintechs

Shaktikanta Das also said that the need of the hour is to ensure assurance of safety after following a process of green-lighting and due diligence by the regulated entities

RBI To Regulate Digital Lending Platforms, Says Shaktikanta Das

The RBI governor suggests that the customers of unregistered digital lending platforms should approach local police in case of any issue

Reduced Repo Rate Would Open More Credit Opportunities for MSMEs

Happy news for medium & small businesses - Interest rates on loans are set to fall further

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme