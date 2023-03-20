RBI Governor Urges Payment System Operators To Ensure Good Governance: Report

As per the report, Das asked PSOs to work on formation of self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for the greater good of all stakeholders

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Shaktikanta Das Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Saturday urged payment system operators to focus on ensuring good governance, prudent risk management and responsive grievance redress mechanism, according to a TIE report.

As per the reports, Das asked PSOs to work on formation of self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for the greater good of all stakeholders.

While addressing the Payment System Operators (PSO) Conference in Kochi, Das reportedly said that, "For long term success, the PSOs should specifically focus on ensuring good governance and prudent risk management; maintaining robust IT infrastructure with cyber resilience; and putting in place responsive grievance redress mechanism. Every failed transaction, every fraud attempted or actually carried out, every complaint that is not satisfactorily addressed should be a cause of concern and must invite a detailed root cause analysis."

According to the Governor, availability and affordability of an expeditious grievance redress mechanism is of utmost importance to ensure public trust in digital payments.

"More the struggle undertaken by people in resolving their grievances, the more unlikely it becomes that they would attempt digital payments in future. Also, the prompt reconciliation of transactions by PSOs is an easy and expeditious method of addressing customer grievances," the statement added.

Das said since increase in digital payments and its users brings to the fore potential risks pertaining to cyber security, data privacy and operational resilience, PSOs should always be cognisant of the emerging threats and put in place suitable risk mitigation measures.

A payment system is a system used to settle financial transactions through the transfer of monetary value and consist of the various mechanisms that facilitate the transfer of funds from one party (the payer) to another (the payee). PSOs by virtue of services they provide and the construct of models on which they operate, largely outsource their payment and settlement-related activities to various other entities. It is an institution which has been granted an authorisation for the operation of a payment system.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Payments News and Trends Government RBI Shaktikanta Das

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Delivery Wonderboys

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 20, Co-founders, Zepto

By Punita Sabharwal

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

News and Trends

Gynoveda Raises $10 Million In Series A Funding Round

The funds will be deployed to double down on strengthening R&D, formulating new ayurvedic offerings, onboarding talent, expanding distribution channels and increasing brand awareness

By Teena Jose

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly