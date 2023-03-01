India Gives Hope For Future, Bill Gates Meets RBI Governor

Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to witness the progress made in various areas including climate change

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the Reserve Bank of India's office in Mumbai and held talks on a wide range of topics that includes financial inclusion and digital lending with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday. Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to witness the progress made in various areas including climate change.

The official Twitter handle of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tweeted that, "Mr. Bill Gates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das also tweeted that, "Had an excellent meeting with Bill Gates on financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending etc.

Regarding his visit to India Gates also wrote in his personal blog last week that, "I'm headed back to India next week. Although I've spent a lot of time there over the years—doing everything from checking out toilets to visiting a village that's home to the one poorest, most underserved castes in India—I haven't been back since before the pandemic. I can't wait to see how much progress has been made in that time."

He further stated that there is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished and added that "India as a whole gives me hope for the future."

Gates Foundation focuses on health care, digital inclusion, and climate change in India. The entrepreneur has also engaged in large-scale philanthropy activities. According to his Twitter updates, Bill Gates also met former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with whom the latter discussed his philanthropic work focusing on children's healthcare.