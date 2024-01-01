sharechat
ShareChat Closes $520 Million To Reach $5 Billion Valuation
The company aims to empower every Indian by providing platforms to share experiences, discover new opportunities, showcase their talents and make their passion a means of livelihood
Web3 platform Fanztar Raises INR 5 Crores in Seed Funding
The startup plans to scale existing operations, strengthen team, and launch their product with the funding
A peek into high-tech communication with ShareChat and Moj - India's first and largest AI-powered content ecosystem in the making
Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality are no longer concepts of the future that have no commonplace use. Read what Mr. Ankush Sachdeva, CEO & Co-Founder at ShareChat has to say about a new age of communications and content interactions that await us with platforms like ShareChat & Moj
India Gets Its First Social Media Unicorn As ShareChat Raises $502 Mn
The investment has been led by Lightspeed Ventures and Tiger Global, along with participation from Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, and India Quotient, among others
ShareChat Is Changing How Next Billion Users Will Interact On Internet: Co-founder Bhanu Pratap Singh
Twitter-backed ShareChat allows users to share their opinion, record their lives and make new friends in their own native language
ShareChat Acquires Hyperlocal Information App Circle Internet; Latter to Function Independently
Circle Internet app provides locally relevant news and information to Indian language internet users in tier-II and tier-III cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala
Why Facebook Data Scandal Might be an Opportunity for Local Social Networks in Hindsight
Facebook's growth in user base - an aging one, is also slowly flat-lining. At least, in its two core markets – the US and Canada, which perhaps would trickle down to other major markets, like India.