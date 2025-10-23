India Quotient Raises USD 129 Mn for Fifth Early-Stage Fund The firm aims to invest INR 1–15 crore in pre-seed, seed, and idea-stage startups across SaaS, fintech, D2C brands, agritech, and content platforms, focusing on early-stage innovation and growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India Quotient

Early-stage venture capital firm India Quotient has secured USD 129 million (approx. INR 1,132 crore) from a mix of domestic and global investors for its fifth fund, Fund V.

The firm plans to deploy capital into pre-seed, seed, and idea-stage startups across sectors including SaaS, fintech, direct-to-consumer brands, agritech, and content platforms. Investment sizes are expected to range from INR 1 crore to INR 15 crore.

In a post on X, India Quotient highlighted its approach to early-stage investing, stating, "We will continue to back founders long before their ideas become sectors. This has been true from the early days of India social, brands, content, digital lending, India software, agritech, and many more."

The firm emphasised that it will act as a patient investor, avoiding pressure on portfolio companies for rapid up rounds, high dilution, or early liquidity.

Founded in 2012 by Anand Lunia and Madhukar Sinha, India Quotient focuses on startups that address the needs of Indian consumers and small and medium enterprises.

Notable early investments include ShareChat, Sugar Cosmetics, Lendingkart, Kuku FM, and Vyapar.

With Fund V, the firm has expanded its partnership team, welcoming Kanika Agarrwal and Sahil Makkar alongside existing partners Gagan Goyal, Lunia, and Sinha. The fund will maintain the firm's strategy of supporting founders at the idea stage, offering follow-on support, and prioritizing product-market fit over valuation growth.

India Quotient has previously raised four funds, including USD 80 million Fund IV in 2021, which supported over 35 early-stage startups.

Over the past decade, the firm has backed more than 100 startups, with several portfolio companies attracting follow-on investment from global investors. The latest fund and expanded team aim to further scale India Quotient's impact in nurturing early-stage ventures across India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How Being 'Real' Can Backfire for Leaders — and What True Authenticity Looks Like

Authenticity doesn't mean spilling every emotion — it means aligning your values, words and actions to foster trust.

By Michel Koopman
Growing a Business

Build a Billion-Dollar Business Without a Billion-Dollar Team — Using This Lean Growth Strategy

You don't need a huge team or deep pockets — just a smarter way to grow.

By Christopher Yang
News and Trends

Wonderland Foods Secures INR 140 Cr Funding to Expand Healthy Snack Offerings

The round was led by impact investor Asha Ventures with participation from British International Investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Dell Bets Big On SMB Sector

The sector needs right devices with key features at an accessible price point

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

OpenAI Is Paying Ex-Investment Bankers $150 an Hour to Train Its AI

The group of AI trainers includes former employees of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase.

By Sherin Shibu