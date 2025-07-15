Former ShareChat Exec Shashank Shekhar Eyes USD 4 Mn for AI Learning Startup The startup, still in stealth mode, is expected to go live later this year. While the name remains undisclosed, insiders suggest that the model bears resemblance to Seekho, a career-focused edtech platform.

Shashank Shekhar, former Head of Content Strategy and Operations at ShareChat, is set to launch a new AI-powered learning startup, with a USD 4 million funding round currently underway, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.

"Peak XV Partners is leading the round with participation from a few early-stage institutional and angel investors," one source revealed, requesting anonymity. "Shekhar has been quietly building this for the last few months and has early prototypes in place."

The startup, still in stealth mode, is expected to go live later this year. While the name remains undisclosed, insiders suggest that the model bears resemblance to Seekho, a career-focused edtech platform.

Shekhar has a notable track record in the content and tech space. After leading ShareChat's content team from 2016 to 2018, he co-founded Circle Internet, a hyperlocal information startup. ShareChat acquired Circle in 2020, after which Shekhar rejoined the platform as a senior executive until his resignation in March 2025.

"The round is expected to close in the coming weeks. The startup is likely to use the capital to expand its AI and product team, continue development and prepare for an initial rollout," added another source.

Though Seekho is seen as a direct competitor, platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram may pose indirect challenges through creator-driven educational content targeting similar audiences.
