Get All Access for $5/mo

This Week's Top Startup Funding: August 2–9 Here's a roundup of the standout startups that secured significant funding this week:

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R(T-B)] Co-founders of ShareChat, Kindlife, Country Delight, Punch, & Scimplify

Scimplify

Overview: Founded in 2023 by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh, Bengaluru-based Scimplify offers a science-first, end-to-end contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavors and fragrances.

Funding Amount: USD 9.5 Million

Investors: Omnivore, Bertelsmann India Investments, 3one4 Capital, and Beenext

Aukera Jewellery

Overview: Launched in 2023, Aukera is a Bengaluru-based women-centric jewellery brand specialising in lab-grown diamond jewellery across various gold and platinum options.

Funding Amount: INR 26.7 Crore

Investors: Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, and Eternal Emerging Enterprises

Punch

Overview: Established in 2016 by Amit Dhakad, Hiral Jain, Arshad Fahoum, and Ajit Dandekar, Punch is a Mumbai-based stock broking platform that offers an intuitive trading interface with consolidated elements for beginner traders.

Funding Amount: USD 7 Million

Investors: Stellaris Venture Partners, Susquehanna Asia VC, Prime Venture Partners, Innoven Capital, and notable angels such as Kunal Shah of Cred, Vatsal Singhal of Ultrahuman, and Nitish Mittersain of Nazara

Kindlife

Overview: Started in 2021 by Radhika Ghai, Vidit Jain, and Manasa Garemella, Gurugram-based Kindlife uses AI technology to offer personalised skincare and wellness solutions to Gen Z consumers. The platform also provides access to global beauty brands.

Funding Amount: USD 8 Million

Investors: JB-Dooeun TK Fund, MIXI Global Investments, and Kalaari Capital

ShareChat

Overview: Launched in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan, the Bengaluru-based social media platform operates the ShareChat app and the video app Moj, supporting content in over 15 languages and partnering with more than 200 advertisers.

Funding Amount: USD 16 Million in debt

Investor: Singapore-based EDBI

Country Delight

Overview: Since 2013, Gurugram-based Country Delight has revolutionised dairy and grocery sectors with a subscription-based delivery service for milk, milk products, fruits, and vegetables.

Funding Amount: INR 70 Crore in debt

Investor: Alteria Capital

These startups showcase a diverse range of innovations across various sectors, reflecting robust investor confidence in their future growth.

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 32-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle With $3,000 — Now It Makes Over $100,000 a Month: 'I Can't Get Enough'

Sean Hall needed a solution for his health struggles — so he came up with his own.

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

A Serial Entrepreneur's Rules for Achieving Work-Life Balance

With the demands of the corporate world constantly evolving and intensifying, finding a healthy balance between work obligations and family life can sometimes feel impossible. But serial fitness entrepreneur Anthony Geisler says the secret to achieving this equilibrium is the same skill he uses to run companies: time management.

By Liam Keeney
Money & Finance

10 High-Paying, In-Demand Jobs of the Future That I Would Consider If I Were Planning My Career Now

The career market is set for significant changes in the coming years.

By Georgi Todorov
Growing a Business

The Top 5 AI Tools That Can Revolutionize Your Workflow and Boost Productivity

Discover the top 5 AI tools for marketing and content creation that every marketer needs to know.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Here's How Much It Costs to Own a 3D-Printed 'Fortress' Home in Texas

One resident says that the home feels capable of withstanding a tornado.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

ChatGPT's Creators Are Worried We Could Get Emotionally Attached to the AI Bot, Changing 'Social Norms'

OpenAI says ChatGPT users could form "social relationships" with AI.

By Sherin Shibu