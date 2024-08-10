Here's a roundup of the standout startups that secured significant funding this week:

Scimplify

Overview: Founded in 2023 by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh, Bengaluru-based Scimplify offers a science-first, end-to-end contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavors and fragrances.

Funding Amount: USD 9.5 Million

Investors: Omnivore, Bertelsmann India Investments, 3one4 Capital, and Beenext

Aukera Jewellery

Overview: Launched in 2023, Aukera is a Bengaluru-based women-centric jewellery brand specialising in lab-grown diamond jewellery across various gold and platinum options.

Funding Amount: INR 26.7 Crore

Investors: Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, and Eternal Emerging Enterprises

Punch

Overview: Established in 2016 by Amit Dhakad, Hiral Jain, Arshad Fahoum, and Ajit Dandekar, Punch is a Mumbai-based stock broking platform that offers an intuitive trading interface with consolidated elements for beginner traders.

Funding Amount: USD 7 Million

Investors: Stellaris Venture Partners, Susquehanna Asia VC, Prime Venture Partners, Innoven Capital, and notable angels such as Kunal Shah of Cred, Vatsal Singhal of Ultrahuman, and Nitish Mittersain of Nazara

Kindlife

Overview: Started in 2021 by Radhika Ghai, Vidit Jain, and Manasa Garemella, Gurugram-based Kindlife uses AI technology to offer personalised skincare and wellness solutions to Gen Z consumers. The platform also provides access to global beauty brands.

Funding Amount: USD 8 Million

Investors: JB-Dooeun TK Fund, MIXI Global Investments, and Kalaari Capital

ShareChat

Overview: Launched in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan, the Bengaluru-based social media platform operates the ShareChat app and the video app Moj, supporting content in over 15 languages and partnering with more than 200 advertisers.

Funding Amount: USD 16 Million in debt

Investor: Singapore-based EDBI

Country Delight

Overview: Since 2013, Gurugram-based Country Delight has revolutionised dairy and grocery sectors with a subscription-based delivery service for milk, milk products, fruits, and vegetables.

Funding Amount: INR 70 Crore in debt

Investor: Alteria Capital

These startups showcase a diverse range of innovations across various sectors, reflecting robust investor confidence in their future growth.