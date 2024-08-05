Get All Access for $5/mo

Country Delight Secures INR 70 Cr in Debt Funding from Alteria Capital Founded in 2013 by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, Country Delight has made a mark in the dairy and grocery sectors by offering a subscription-based delivery service for milk, milk products, fruits, and vegetables.

[L-R] Nitin Kaushal & Chakradhar Gade, Country Delight Founders

Country Delight, a Gurugram-based dairy and grocery startup, has secured INR 70 crore (USD 8.45 million) in debt funding from Alteria Capital, marking the second debt infusion from the investor in 2024.

The company issued 7,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at INR 1,00,000 each, as per its regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

This latest round follows an earlier raise in May, when Country Delight secured INR 76 crore (USD 9 million) through a combination of debt and equity from Alteria Capital. Additionally, in January, the company closed a USD 20 million Series E funding round, achieving a valuation of approximately USD 820 million.

Founded in 2013 by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, Country Delight has made a mark in the dairy and grocery sectors by offering a subscription-based delivery service for milk, milk products, fruits, and vegetables.

The platform claims to engage directly with farmers without middlemen. It currently operates in about 15 cities, including Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chennai, and Pune.

In February, Country Delight experienced a notable secondary transaction when Orios Venture Partners partially exited by selling a 3% stake to Temasek for around INR 225 crore (USD 27 million). This exit was a significant return for Orios, which had previously invested in other successful ventures like BatterySmart.

With this fresh infusion of capital, Country Delight aims to further enhance its market presence and expand its service offerings, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality dairy and grocery products directly from farm to table.
