The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to double down on its R&D capabilities and add more geographies where key customer segments lie.

Speciality chemical manufacturing startup Scimplify announced that it has raised USD 9.5 million in a Series A round led by Omnivore, alongside Bertelsmann India Investments and existing investors 3one4 Capital and Beenext.

Last year, it raised a USD 3.67 million seed round from 3One4 Capital and Beenext.

With this new round, the company plans to double down on their R&D capabilities and add more geographies where key customer segments lie.

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore, observed, "Scimplify's science-driven platform delivers affordable, sustainable agrochemicals and green chemistry intermediaries. By streamlining R&D and manufacturing of sustainable formulations, they're meeting global demands and positioning India as a leader in sustainable manufacturing of chemical intermediaries. Their approach satisfies regulatory requirements, consumer needs, and environmental concerns, elevating industry standards."

Founded in 2023 by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh, the Bengaluru-based company offers a science-first, end-to-end contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavors and fragrances.

With increasing demand for new formulations to support the green transition, shifts in global supply chains away from China and towards India, as well as manufacturing incentives from the Indian government, Scimplify claims that it is strategically positioned to cater to a substantial customer base in India and across the globe.

Salil Srivastava, Co-founder of Scimplify, stated, "The backbone of Indian specialty chemical manufacturing are mid-sized factories that have built in-depth, chemistry-specific expertise over decades. However, there is significant available capacity to double the national output in the next 5 years with the given infrastructure. Scimplify brings unique products to these factories using cutting-edge R&D along with consistent demand from global customers to utilise these capacities and provide a tech-enabled, full-stack offering to the modern agile customer.''