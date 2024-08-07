The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the raised capital to build a strong connection between Korea, Japan, and India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kindlife.in, a platform for beauty, wellness, and health, has raised USD 8 million in its Series A round led by JB-Dooeun TK Fund and MIXI Global Investments, with participation from Kalaari Capital and some angel investors.

Previously, it raised USD 2.5 million in seed funding from Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital, Java Capital, and others.

As per the official release, the raised capital will enable kindlife to build a strong connection between Korea, Japan, and India. Its community includes thousands of beauty creators who share recommendations and take a content-first approach, educating consumers on the latest K-beauty trends.

Founded in 2021 by Radhika Ghai, Vidit Jain, and Manasa Garemella, kindlife uses proprietary AI technology to help Gen Z consumers discover personalised skincare and wellness routines and products. The platform also provides exclusive and priority access to popular and trending global beauty brands, including Korean and Japanese brands.

Ghai said, "At kindlife, we understand that Gen Z prioritises quality and authenticity, and we're committed to making high-quality global beauty brands accessible to them, with a particular focus on premium Korean and Japanese beauty. Our strong AI technology is at the core of how we solve discovery and personalization."

This year alone, kindlife plans to exclusively launch over 20 Korean and Japanese beauty brands on their platform.

Tomoharu Urabe, principal partner at MIXI Global Investments, added, "kindlife is creating a highly user-friendly e-commerce platform featuring AI-enabled discoverability and a built-in influencer community. The early metrics back up the idea that the concept is working great. We're thrilled to join the investment round and provide support to further expand its business."