Shashank Kumar

News and Trends

Razorpay Prepares for IPO, Plans to Raise Up to INR 4,500 Cr

The IPO is expected to be launched towards the end of the year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

DeHaat Acquires NEERX to Boost Real-Time Agri Intelligence

Through this acquisition, DeHaat will now offer farmers real-time insights into soil health and weather conditions, aimed at improving agricultural decision-making.

News and Trends

Razorpay Joins Hands with MeitY Startup Hub to Boost 200 AI Startups

Startups onboarded through MSH will gain complimentary access to Razorpay's suite of products—including its payment gateway, payout solutions, and corporate credit cards.

News and Trends

DeHaat Sets Benchmark in Agritech with AgriCentral Acquisition

This strategic acquisition positions DeHaat as India's largest full-stack agritech platform, significantly expanding its digital capabilities and farmer network.