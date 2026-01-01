Shashank Kumar
Razorpay Prepares for IPO, Plans to Raise Up to INR 4,500 Cr
The IPO is expected to be launched towards the end of the year.
DeHaat Acquires NEERX to Boost Real-Time Agri Intelligence
Through this acquisition, DeHaat will now offer farmers real-time insights into soil health and weather conditions, aimed at improving agricultural decision-making.
Razorpay Joins Hands with MeitY Startup Hub to Boost 200 AI Startups
Startups onboarded through MSH will gain complimentary access to Razorpay's suite of products—including its payment gateway, payout solutions, and corporate credit cards.
DeHaat Sets Benchmark in Agritech with AgriCentral Acquisition
This strategic acquisition positions DeHaat as India's largest full-stack agritech platform, significantly expanding its digital capabilities and farmer network.