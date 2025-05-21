Startups onboarded through MSH will gain complimentary access to Razorpay's suite of products—including its payment gateway, payout solutions, and corporate credit cards.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fintech giant Razorpay has announced a strategic partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) to nurture and scale 100 early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) startups over the next two years.

This initiative aims to empower startups with access to Razorpay's robust fintech infrastructure, expert mentorship, and vital networking opportunities.

"India's tech ecosystem has always been a cradle for innovation. Today, it is further strengthened by the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence," said Shashank Kumar, Managing Director and Co-founder of Razorpay. "The aim is to help young entrepreneurs unlock the potential of AI to solve real-world problems at scale."

Startups onboarded through MSH will gain complimentary access to Razorpay's suite of products—including its payment gateway, payout solutions, and corporate credit cards. Additionally, Razorpay will conduct workshops and one-on-one mentorship sessions focused on navigating regulatory challenges and building scalable, compliant fintech operations.

"The collaboration aims to identify, nurture, and support high-potential AI startups by equipping them with technical know-how, financial infrastructure, and mentorship from industry veterans," Razorpay said in a statement.

Arif Khan, Chief Innovation Officer at Razorpay, emphasized the mission's grassroots focus. "Most transformative ideas often begin in unlikely places, with a lone founder solving a real problem, fueled by belief more than resources. But turning belief into a business takes more than just passion; it needs the right infrastructure, the wisdom of those who've walked the path, and a community that has your back," he said. "This partnership with MeitY Startup Hub is about doing just that."

Over the past two years, Razorpay has supported over 450 startups through initiatives such as its flagship Rize programme. MSH, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, collaborates with more than 400 incubators across India to promote entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

"At MeitY Startup Hub, we believe collaboration between government and industry is key to fostering innovation," said Jeet Vijay, CEO of MSH. "Through this partnership with Razorpay, we aim to nurture 100 AI-focused startups, providing them with the right tools and mentorship to thrive."