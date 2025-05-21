Razorpay Joins Hands with MeitY Startup Hub to Boost 100 AI Startups Startups onboarded through MSH will gain complimentary access to Razorpay's suite of products—including its payment gateway, payout solutions, and corporate credit cards.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Razorpay

Fintech giant Razorpay has announced a strategic partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) to nurture and scale 100 early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) startups over the next two years.

This initiative aims to empower startups with access to Razorpay's robust fintech infrastructure, expert mentorship, and vital networking opportunities.

"India's tech ecosystem has always been a cradle for innovation. Today, it is further strengthened by the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence," said Shashank Kumar, Managing Director and Co-founder of Razorpay. "The aim is to help young entrepreneurs unlock the potential of AI to solve real-world problems at scale."

Startups onboarded through MSH will gain complimentary access to Razorpay's suite of products—including its payment gateway, payout solutions, and corporate credit cards. Additionally, Razorpay will conduct workshops and one-on-one mentorship sessions focused on navigating regulatory challenges and building scalable, compliant fintech operations.

"The collaboration aims to identify, nurture, and support high-potential AI startups by equipping them with technical know-how, financial infrastructure, and mentorship from industry veterans," Razorpay said in a statement.

Arif Khan, Chief Innovation Officer at Razorpay, emphasized the mission's grassroots focus. "Most transformative ideas often begin in unlikely places, with a lone founder solving a real problem, fueled by belief more than resources. But turning belief into a business takes more than just passion; it needs the right infrastructure, the wisdom of those who've walked the path, and a community that has your back," he said. "This partnership with MeitY Startup Hub is about doing just that."

Over the past two years, Razorpay has supported over 450 startups through initiatives such as its flagship Rize programme. MSH, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, collaborates with more than 400 incubators across India to promote entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

"At MeitY Startup Hub, we believe collaboration between government and industry is key to fostering innovation," said Jeet Vijay, CEO of MSH. "Through this partnership with Razorpay, we aim to nurture 100 AI-focused startups, providing them with the right tools and mentorship to thrive."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Money & Finance

This Approach to Trading Can Unlock New Business Opportunities and Financial Success. Here's What to Know Before Jumping in.

Here's how algorithmic trading is empowering small investors and startups.

By Oleg Tsyura
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

Specialized Tech Roles Hiring in Telecom Sector Rise Amid Move to 5G, Cloud

RF Engineer, Network Security Analyst, Field Technical Engineer, DevOps Engineer, and Cloud Network Engineer are some leading roles in demand

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

247VC Launches INR 250 Cr India Fund I to Back Bold Founders at Seed Stage

The fund, though sector agnostic, will focus on four key themes: consumption, deep tech, enterprise tech, and Industry 5.0. Backed by detailed sub-theme research, 247VC aims to invest in 30 bold startups over the next three years.

By Entrepreneur Staff