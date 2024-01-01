Shiprocket

Cornerstone Ventures Exits Intelligence Node with USD 100 Mn Acquisition by IPG

This marks a significant milestone for Cornerstone Ventures, which had earlier exited Wigzo Technologies, acquired by logistics unicorn Shiprocket in 2021.

By Entrepreneur Staff
100Unicorns Expands to UAE with First Foreign Market Office in Abu Dhabi

The move strategically positions the fund as a gateway to the MENA region, aiming to strengthen ties between the Indian and UAE startup ecosystems through investment, acceleration, and incubation initiatives.

Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, the Bengaluru-based Supertails simplifies pet parenting with a digital platform offering products, personalised support, and resources.

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind's Omnichannel Technology Business 'Omuni' For INR 200 Crore

The Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal will deliver a more robust and seamless post-purchase experience to the customers and will ensure better inventory utilization, faster localized fulfilment, optimize operational cost and deliver delightful multichannel experiences