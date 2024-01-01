Shiprocket
Cornerstone Ventures Exits Intelligence Node with USD 100 Mn Acquisition by IPG
This marks a significant milestone for Cornerstone Ventures, which had earlier exited Wigzo Technologies, acquired by logistics unicorn Shiprocket in 2021.
100Unicorns Expands to UAE with First Foreign Market Office in Abu Dhabi
The move strategically positions the fund as a gateway to the MENA region, aiming to strengthen ties between the Indian and UAE startup ecosystems through investment, acceleration, and incubation initiatives.
Pet Companion
Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, the Bengaluru-based Supertails simplifies pet parenting with a digital platform offering products, personalised support, and resources.
Shiprocket Acquires Arvind's Omnichannel Technology Business 'Omuni' For INR 200 Crore
The Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal will deliver a more robust and seamless post-purchase experience to the customers and will ensure better inventory utilization, faster localized fulfilment, optimize operational cost and deliver delightful multichannel experiences