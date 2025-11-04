Shiprocket Gets SEBI Approval to Launch INR 2,500 Cr IPO Shiprocket had pre-filed its draft red herring prospectus confidentially in May this year.

Logistics and supply chain firm Shiprocket has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The market regulator issued an observation letter to the company on October 31, 2025, according to information available on its website.

Shiprocket had pre-filed its draft red herring prospectus confidentially in May this year.

The New Delhi-based firm plans to raise around INR 2,500 crore through the offering, comprising a fresh issue worth INR 1,200 to INR 1,400 crore and the remainder through an offer for sale.

Media reports suggest that early investors and company founders will participate in the offer for sale, while major backers such as Temasek, Zomato, and Info Edge will not.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, JM Financial, and BofA Securities have been appointed as investment bankers for the issue.

Founded by Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor, and Vishesh Khurana, Shiprocket provides logistics and supply chain solutions that help businesses integrate courier services, enable real-time tracking, and automate delivery operations.

The company has raised more than USD 320 million so far and holds a valuation of USD 1.21 billion. Bertelsmann Nederland B.V. is its largest external stakeholder, followed by Tribe, while other notable investors include Zomato, Temasek, LightRock, and PayPal.

In the financial year 2025, Shiprocket's operating revenue rose by 24 percent year-on-year. The company reported a positive EBITDA of INR 7 crore, marking a turnaround from a loss of INR 128 crore in the previous year, and narrowed its net loss to INR 74 crore.
