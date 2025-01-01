shraddha kapoor
Mrunal Panchal, Shraddha Kapoor, Radha Vembu, and Devanshi Kejriwal Lead the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, leads the next-generation women leaders category, with HCL valued at INR 4.87 lakh crore.
PALMONAS Raises INR 1.26 Cr from Namita Thapar & Ritesh Agarwal; Shraddha Kapoor Joins as Co-founder
With the fresh funds, PALMONAS aims to expand offline retail with exclusive stores in major cities and enter global markets like the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, while investing in AI-driven personalised jewelry recommendations.
'Shunya' Seals the Deal with New Investor Actress Shraddha Kapoor
'Shunya' which brings the age-old goodness of Ayurveda into modern-day life, announced today that the brand has brought on board Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as an investor partner