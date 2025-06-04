Mrunal Panchal, Shraddha Kapoor, Radha Vembu, and Devanshi Kejriwal Lead the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, leads the next-generation women leaders category, with HCL valued at INR 4.87 lakh crore.

In a landmark celebration of women's leadership, the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List has spotlighted 97 inspiring women shaping India's future across wealth, influence, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Among the standout names this year are Mrunal Panchal, Shraddha Kapoor, Radha Vembu, and Devanshi Kejriwal, each representing a unique facet of India's evolving leadership narrative. From social media to enterprise, these women are leaving an indelible mark on India's economic and cultural fabric.

The list — jointly released by Candere and Hurun India — is the first of its kind, categorising women leaders across nine distinct sectors including Influencer Founders, Celebrity Investors, Young Women Leaders, First-Generation Wealth Creators, and more.

Candere's Managing Director Sanjay Raghuraman said, "At Candere, we celebrate the spirit of today's woman—self-made, driven, and defining success on her own terms… this initiative honours those who lead with resilience, creativity, and impact. It's a celebration of substance, style, and strength."

Mrunal Panchal, a content creator turned entrepreneur, leads the Most Followed Women Influencer Founders category. Her journey from fashion and lifestyle reels to building a strong digital brand exemplifies the new-age power of influence as enterprise. Simultaneously, actor and entrepreneur Shraddha Kapoor commands the Most Followed Celebrity Investor spot, leveraging her platform not only for entertainment but for savvy investments in sustainable and tech-forward startups.

In the realm of traditional business excellence, Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, emerges as the top First-Generation Wealth Creator, with a staggering net worth of INR 55,300 crore. Her low-profile yet high-impact leadership is a blueprint for bootstrapped success stories in India's software ecosystem.

Devanshi Kejriwal, the youngest honouree at just 28 years old, shines in the Young Women Leaders category. As Co-founder and CPO of Skillmatics, she is redefining early learning tools for children, building a globally recognized Indian ed-tech brand.

Hurun India Founder Anas Rahman Junaid added, "Indian women are no longer waiting to lead—they are driving India's economic, social, and cultural renaissance… The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List shines a spotlight on the extraordinary force women represent in India's inclusive growth story."

Financial services and consumer goods are the most represented sectors. Interestingly, the average age of the women featured is 51, with 25% under the age of 35 — indicating a growing wave of young leadership.
