CoreOps.AI Raises USD 3.5 Mn in Pre Series A Led by Siana Capital

Kettlebrough, Aroa Venture Partners and several individual investors are also participated in the round.

The Honest Home Company and The Energy Company Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation

The following brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

Metadome.ai Secures USD 6.5 Mn in Series A Funding to Advance XR and AI Integration

The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh capital to expand into new regions and enhance its XR technology by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

Agrifood Fintech Startup Ayekart Secures USD 6.5 Mn in Series A Led by Omnivore and Others

Mumbai-based agrifood fintech startup Ayekart plans to utilise the investment to enhance its technological capabilities and extend its operations nationwide.