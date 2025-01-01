Siana Capital
CoreOps.AI Raises USD 3.5 Mn in Pre Series A Led by Siana Capital
Kettlebrough, Aroa Venture Partners and several individual investors are also participated in the round.
The Honest Home Company and The Energy Company Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation
The following brands have announced their latest investment rounds.
Metadome.ai Secures USD 6.5 Mn in Series A Funding to Advance XR and AI Integration
The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh capital to expand into new regions and enhance its XR technology by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI).
Agrifood Fintech Startup Ayekart Secures USD 6.5 Mn in Series A Led by Omnivore and Others
Mumbai-based agrifood fintech startup Ayekart plans to utilise the investment to enhance its technological capabilities and extend its operations nationwide.