The Honest Home Company and The Energy Company Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation The following brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Honest Home Company

The Honest Home Company Secures USD 0.8 Mn Funding to Drive Sustainability

Sonipat-based sustainable home and kitchenware brand, The Honest Home Company, has raised USD 0.8 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital), founded by Sayan Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The round also saw participation from renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, alongside other angel investors.

Founded in 2019 by former Hindustan Unilever and Parle executive Mayank Sisodia, The Honest Home Company has been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly living. The brand offers a wide range of products, including air fresheners, bamboo-based goods, and eco-friendly cleaners, helping Indian households reduce plastic consumption by 250 tonnes to date.

The newly secured funding will be used to scale operations, expand product offerings, and strengthen the company's sustainability initiatives. "Our vision has always been to redefine the way Indian households approach sustainability. It's not just about offering eco-friendly products but creating a lifestyle movement that is affordable, practical, and accessible to everyone," said Sisodia.

With a mission to make eco-conscious living affordable and accessible, The Honest Home Company is positioned to become India's largest eco-friendly home and kitchenware brand, championing sustainability across households.

The Energy Company Secures USD 2 Mn Funding to Expand Battery Intelligence Platform

Full-stack EV battery provider, The Energy Company (TEC), has raised USD 2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Siana Capital, Callapina Capital, Z21 Ventures, 1Crowd, and LetsVenture, among others. The funds will be deployed to scale TEC's battery intelligence platform, Flexi, and its fast-charging battery line, FlexiPack, designed for electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

Additionally, TEC aims to expand into the energy storage systems (ESS) sector, targeting small and medium-sized applications for homes, vacation rentals, and offices.

Founded in 2021 by Rahul Lamba, Prashant Rathee, Pratik Somani, and Vinay Karulkar, TEC focuses on developing advanced battery solutions with adaptive management and second-life applications. TEC has partnered with IPO-bound EV manufacturer Ather Energy, leveraging 2,000 charging stations across India for its batteries.

This round follows TEC's pre-Seed funding of USD 600,000 in March 2023, as the company continues carving a niche in India's fast-evolving EV landscape.
