SIDBI
SIDBI To Raise INR 10,000 Crore To Expand Equity Capital
As per reports, the central government owns 20.8% in Sidbi, while State Bank of India holds 15.65% and Life Insurance Corporation 13.33%
Anicut Equity Fund Receives Investment of INR 50 Crore From SIDBI FFS Initiative
The Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) is an INR 10,000 crore initiative launched under the Startup India Initiative of the Government of India in January 2015
GAME And SIDBI To Launch NBFC Growth Accelerator Program For MSMEs
The first phase of the program involves design of a comprehensive, actionable, granular report with the programme structure, piloting strategy, and implementation plan for NGAP by GAME
Credit Fintechs Clocked Highest Growth Among Lenders in 2019: Report
As per a joint report by Equifax and SIDBI, portfolio outstanding of fintech companies has grown by 92 per cent from Dec'18 to Dec'19, the highest growth rate compared to other lender types
MSMEs Optimistic on Employment but Crestfallen About the Broader Economic Outlook
"MSMEs can't decouple from the broader economic trends," states SIDBI Chairman & Managing Director Mohammad Mustafa
Move Beyond the VCs for Funds
The government of India is providing alternatives to funding for start-ups