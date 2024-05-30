Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Sorin Investments Announces INR 1,350 Cr Early-Stage Maiden Fund Closure The Mumbai-based VC firm is aiming to invest in startups looking to raise Series A and B funding across tech and tech-enabled business sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investments

Sorin Investments, an early-stage venture capital firm co-founded by former KKR India head Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga, has announced the final close of its maiden fund at INR 1,350 crore.

The Mumbai-based firm focuses on investing at the Series A and B stages across sectors in tech and tech-enabled businesses.

Fintech, climate, B2B tech, retail, consumer brands, healthtech, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) are among its target sectors.

As per the official release, family offices and institutions are among the fund's limited partners (LPs). Key limited partners (LPs) include the family offices of Nayar, Banga, Munjal, Henry Kravis (KKR) and other senior KKR partners, SIDBI, Self Reliant India, and an initial investment by the UP startup fund.

Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investments, said, "We are grateful to the LPs who have shown faith in us, and we at Sorin remain bullish on the Indian tech ecosystem driven by high-quality entrepreneurs and increasing tech adoption by consumers and businesses."

The platform claims that the fund has made five investments to date in companies such as Uniqus Consultech, Venwiz, Litestore, Freed, and Shivalik SFB.

Angad Banga, General Partner and co-founder at Sorin Investments, said, "India is well on track to be the third largest economy, aided by a strong and stable government that is supporting tech innovation and startups in a big way."

Subeer Monga joined the company as a partner recently. Subeer joins from ICICI Ventures after working for Mayfield India for 13 years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Models

How to Become an AI-Centric Business (and Why It's Crucial for Long-Term Success)

Learn the essential steps to integrate AI at the core of your operations and stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

By Alex Goryachev
News and Trends

EcoRatings and Nanosafe Bags Early-Stage Funding

These Indian startups have disclosed their initial fundraising rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

The Creativity Champion: Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co- Founder, Beatoven.AI

He was largely influenced by in-house legends- his father, Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, and grandfather, Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan. But how did Khan come up with the idea?

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

The Practical Teacher: Acharya Prashant

IIT Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Symbiosis, Institute of Management Technology - these were some of the places where he was engaging with the students. Traveling to several institutes in different cities, and teaching a new concept was hectic and challenging

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Have some free time on your hands? Get into one of these series.

By Deep Patel