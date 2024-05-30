The Mumbai-based VC firm is aiming to invest in startups looking to raise Series A and B funding across tech and tech-enabled business sectors.

Sorin Investments, an early-stage venture capital firm co-founded by former KKR India head Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga, has announced the final close of its maiden fund at INR 1,350 crore.

The Mumbai-based firm focuses on investing at the Series A and B stages across sectors in tech and tech-enabled businesses.

Fintech, climate, B2B tech, retail, consumer brands, healthtech, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) are among its target sectors.

As per the official release, family offices and institutions are among the fund's limited partners (LPs). Key limited partners (LPs) include the family offices of Nayar, Banga, Munjal, Henry Kravis (KKR) and other senior KKR partners, SIDBI, Self Reliant India, and an initial investment by the UP startup fund.

Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investments, said, "We are grateful to the LPs who have shown faith in us, and we at Sorin remain bullish on the Indian tech ecosystem driven by high-quality entrepreneurs and increasing tech adoption by consumers and businesses."

The platform claims that the fund has made five investments to date in companies such as Uniqus Consultech, Venwiz, Litestore, Freed, and Shivalik SFB.

Angad Banga, General Partner and co-founder at Sorin Investments, said, "India is well on track to be the third largest economy, aided by a strong and stable government that is supporting tech innovation and startups in a big way."

Subeer Monga joined the company as a partner recently. Subeer joins from ICICI Ventures after working for Mayfield India for 13 years.