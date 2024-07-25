The flagship facility will open later this year, with plans to expand to 300 locations in three years, aiming to make top-tier fitness and cricket training widely accessible.

To strengthen the Indian fitness market, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill have partnered to co-found the member-based gym facility DRIVE FITT.

The flagship facility will open later this year, with plans to expand to 300 locations in three years, aiming to make top-tier fitness and cricket training widely accessible.

Preity Zinta, Co-founder of DRIVE FITT, said, "I am excited to bring DRIVE FITT to India as it represents a unique fusion of fitness and cricket, two passions that resonate deeply with me and a lot of people in India. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where people of all ages and fitness levels can come together to train, have fun, and stay healthy."

Co-founded by Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill, Mark Sellar, and Deke Smith, DRIVE FITT offers cutting-edge cricket training with high-tech bowling machines, yoga studios, and comprehensive fitness programs.

The gym will operate around the clock, catering to diverse schedules and offering personal training, cricket coaching, and group classes.

Shubman Gill, Co-founder of DRIVE FITT, said, "We understand the vital link between physical and mental well-being, and our goal is to help individuals, both aspiring cricketers and fitness enthusiasts, excel both on the field and in life. DRIVE FITT is more than just a gym; it's a community to empower every Indian with the key to achieving their fitness and wellness goals."

The gym offers a range of membership options, including daily passes for INR 1,000, monthly memberships starting at INR 7,000, and annual memberships reaching up to INR 35,000. Family memberships are also available for two adults and up to two children.

Nikhil Kakkar, the former COO of Gold's Gym with 16 years of experience, has been appointed as COO to lead operations and franchising.

The first facility is scheduled to open in Gurugram this October, followed by a second location in Noida in November.