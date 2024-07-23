Get All Access for $5/mo

Green Climate Fund Grants SIDBI USD 215.6 Mn to Support Indian MSMEs' Climate Initiatives The program aims to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India adopt low-emission and climate-resilient technologies, contributing to the country's Net Zero targets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SIDBI & GCF Team

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) announced that the Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a USD 215.6 million loan facility for implementing the Financing Mitigation and Adaptation Projects (FMAP) in Indian MSMEs.

This program aims to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India adopt low-emission and climate-resilient technologies, contributing to the country's Net Zero targets.

It also aims to scale up climate finance for MSMEs by leveraging private sector investments from participating financial institutions (PFIs) like non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), small finance banks (SFBs), and microfinance institutions (MFIs), which will provide concessional loans to MSMEs.

The FMAP facility has two main targets: USD 15.6 million in grant support from GCF will build the capacity of stakeholders, including MSMEs and PFIs, to understand and adopt low-emission and climate-resilient technologies. USD 200 million will provide concessional finance to scale up targeted interventions.

As per the official statement, the FMAP program is expected to reduce GHG emissions by 35.3 million tonnes and benefit more than 10.8 million people by building resilience in vulnerable communities and encouraging women's participation.

According to SIDBI, it has already approved the facility's maiden project, granting USD 24.5 million to the Avaana Sustainability Fund in order to ignite the startup ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

He Bought Nvidia Stock in 1993. Now It's the Backbone of His $8.8 Billion Net Worth.

Venture capitalist Mark Stevens is Nvidia's second-largest shareholder.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Salesforce Is Cracking Down on In-Office Work, Requiring Some Employees in the Office 5 Days a Week: 'A Step Back'

The news was reportedly given to employees via an internal memo.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Taylor Swift Paused Her Show Over the Weekend Due to Safety Concerns. What She Said Next Is a Powerful Lesson in Leadership.

A show of concern for fans and an appreciation for the staffers who helped marked an emotional final "The Eras Tour" show in Germany this weekend.

By David James