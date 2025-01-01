SIDBI Venture Capital
VAHDAM® India Secures INR 25 Cr Strategic Investment from SIDBI Venture Capital
This equity infusion is aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet and cash reserves as it continues its growth trajectory.
Nourish You Secures INR 16 Cr in Series A Funding Led by SIDBI Venture Capital
The brand will use the fresh capital to scale operations, enhance retention, expand globally, diversify its superfoods and protein portfolio, and integrate AI-driven technology for personalised consumer experiences and deeper engagement.
Medtech Startup SigTuple Raises USD 4 Mn Led by SIDBI Venture Capital
With new funding, the Bengaluru-based company is poised to design and produce innovative, high-end medical devices in India for a global audience.
Myelin Foundry and Treacle Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.