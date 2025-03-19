Nourish You Secures INR 16 Cr in Series A Funding Led by SIDBI Venture Capital The brand will use the fresh capital to scale operations, enhance retention, expand globally, diversify its superfoods and protein portfolio, and integrate AI-driven technology for personalised consumer experiences and deeper engagement.

Superfood brand Nourish You has raised INR 16 crore (approximately USD 1.84 million) in its Series A funding round, led by SIDBI Venture Capital.

This investment follows the company's USD 2 million seed funding round in 2023, which saw participation from prominent investors, including Y Janardhana Rao, Rohit Chennamaneni, and Nikhil Kamath. In the same year, Nourish You also acquired vegan dairy brand One Good for an undisclosed amount, strengthening its presence in the plant-based nutrition space.

The fresh capital will be utilised to scale operations, enhance customer retention, and expand into new markets. Nourish You aims to diversify its superfoods and protein portfolio with innovative product launches while also expanding in key international markets such as Australia, Europe, and the US. The company is also integrating AI-driven technology to personalise consumer experiences and drive deeper engagement.

Krishna Reddy, Co-founder of Nourish You, said, "This investment marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to make sustainable superfoods a part of everyday nutrition. With SIDBI Venture's support, we are set to scale rapidly, drive product innovation, and solidify our position as a global superfoods leader."

Founded in 2015 by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy, and Rakesh Kilaru, Nourish You is a superfood brand dedicated to homegrown, organic quinoa and chia cultivation. The company operates across 5,000 acres of quinoa and chia farms in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Committed to clean-label, vegan, and fair-trade principles, Nourish You has played a key role in transitioning India from an importer to an exporter of superfoods.

Nourish You offers a wide range of superfoods, including:

  • Edible seeds: Quinoa, chia, flax, pumpkin, sunflower, and watermelon seeds
  • Breakfast cereals: Muesli, nut mixes, and protein-rich cereals
  • Plant-based dairy (through One Good): Vegan milk, cheese, curd, ghee, and butter

The brand has expanded into international markets, including GCC, Nepal, Kenya, Mongolia, and the Maldives. Its products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, and its official website.

Arup Kumar, Managing Director of SIDBI Venture Capital, stated, "Nourish You embodies India's shift toward nutrient-dense, plant-based diets. With its indigenous superfood offerings, the brand is well-positioned to build a globally competitive, India-first brand that aligns with our 'Make in India, Make for the World' philosophy."

With this funding, Nourish You is poised to surpass INR 100 crore in net revenue over the next 18-24 months, reinforcing its position as a leader in the superfood sector.
