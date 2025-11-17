SIDBI Venture Capital Announces First Close of 12th Spacetech Fund at INR 1,005 Cr The fund has a target size of INR 1,600 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arup Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, SVCL

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited has announced the first close of its 12th venture capital fund, the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund, at INR 1,005 crore.

The closure follows a commitment of INR 1,000 crore from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund has a target size of INR 1,600 crore and is registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund with a tenure of ten years.

The fund is designed to invest in Indian spacetech companies at both early and growth stages. Its investment scope covers launch systems, satellites, payloads, in space services, ground infrastructure, earth observation, communication technologies and other downstream applications. The initiative supports the national plan to develop a USD 44 billion space economy by 2033.

With the first close completed, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited will begin mobilising additional commitments to reach the full corpus. The organisation will approach domestic and international investors, including institutional and sovereign entities, under a green shoe option.

The effort aligns with the country's long term space vision and with SIDBI's wider mission to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises. It aims to foster technological advancement and expand private sector participation across the space industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

These Are the Simple Strategies Behind Businesses That Scale — and Last

Learn the smart sales and marketing strategies that will give your enterprise the support it needs to succeed well into the future.

By Safwan Sobhan
News and Trends

From Couple Goals to Brand Goals: Why VicKat Could Become Bollywood's Most Influential Family Franchise

How Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's New Chapter Signals a Shift Toward Family-Driven Celebrity Branding in Bollywood.

By Reema Chhabda
News and Trends

The Policy Exchange Raises $1.5 Million in Series B Funding

According to a press release, the funds raised will be used towards its technology infrastructure, building an organizational structure, and driving market awareness.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Lenskart Introduces Spanish Eyewear Brand Meller to Indian Market

The addition of Meller builds on the success of Lenskart backed labels such as John Jacobs and the Japanese brand Owndays.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Why IITs Produce Some of India's Most Successful Startup Founders

As per industry data, between 2015 and early 2025, India saw 113,360 tech startups being founded. Of these, 7,141 startups, close to 6.3 percent, came from IIT alumni

By Saumyangi Yadav