You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited has announced the first close of its 12th venture capital fund, the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund, at INR 1,005 crore.

The closure follows a commitment of INR 1,000 crore from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund has a target size of INR 1,600 crore and is registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund with a tenure of ten years.

The fund is designed to invest in Indian spacetech companies at both early and growth stages. Its investment scope covers launch systems, satellites, payloads, in space services, ground infrastructure, earth observation, communication technologies and other downstream applications. The initiative supports the national plan to develop a USD 44 billion space economy by 2033.

With the first close completed, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited will begin mobilising additional commitments to reach the full corpus. The organisation will approach domestic and international investors, including institutional and sovereign entities, under a green shoe option.

The effort aligns with the country's long term space vision and with SIDBI's wider mission to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises. It aims to foster technological advancement and expand private sector participation across the space industry.