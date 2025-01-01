Silver Needle Ventures

News and Trends

Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth

The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

IAN Alpha Fund Leads USD 5 Mn Investment in Healthcare Startup BrainSightAI

With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand in Tier I and II cities, pursue FDA certification for US entry, explore Africa and Southeast Asia, and develop a caregiver-focused app.

Growth Strategies

Ignites Startup Growth with Focus on B2B SaaS, Fintech, and Deep Tech

So far, SNV has made 13 investments, which include exciting startups such as Dhruva Space, OnFinance, hypergro.ai, Disprz, SuperK, Samaaro, and others.

News and Trends

Grocery Retailer SuperK Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A from Blume Ventures and Others

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds into technology infrastructure, hiring, and amplifying the platform's reach to fuel connections between digital native brands and their customer base.