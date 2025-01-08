With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand in Tier I and II cities, pursue FDA certification for US entry, explore Africa and Southeast Asia, and develop a caregiver-focused app.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based deep-tech neuroscience startup BrainSightAI has announced the raising of USD 5 million in Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by IAN Alpha Fund, with participation from IvyCap Ventures and Silver Needle, alongside existing investors.

This milestone underscores BrainSightAI's mission to revolutionise the diagnosis and treatment of complex brain disorders through its cutting-edge neuroinformatics platform, VoxelBox.

The freshly raised capital will be deployed to expand the company's presence across Tier I cities in India and penetrate Tier II cities. Moreover, BrainSightAI is aiming for FDA certification, which will enable entry into the US and allied markets.

Distributor interest has also sparked plans to explore opportunities in Africa and Southeast Asia. A portion of the funds will bolster R&D for a caregiver-focused app designed to support families of patients with brain disorders.

"We are very excited by the potential of connectomics to advance personalized brain care for patients and, in the long run, for everybody," said Laina Emmanuel, Co-founder and CEO of BrainSightAI. "We are thrilled to bring on board such stellar investors who believe in our mission and will help us build for the world from India."

Founded in 2019 by Laina Emmanuel and Rimjhim Agrawal, BrainSightAI combines artificial intelligence and neuroscience to enhance precision in diagnosing and treating neuro-oncological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Laina, an ISB graduate with over two decades of experience in healthcare and technology, partnered with Rimjhim, a NIMHANS PhD specialising in machine learning for neurological disorders, through the Entrepreneur First program. Together, they envisioned democratising advanced brain care by bridging the gap between research and real-world applications.

BrainSightAI's flagship platform, VoxelBox, provides clinicians access to an fMRI processing engine and machine-learning models. Complementing this is Snowdrop, a patient care app aimed at improving treatment adherence and profiling. By mapping macro-scale neural connections, the company enables precise diagnosis and prognosis of brain disorders—a capability traditionally available only at elite global research institutions.

Currently, BrainSightAI collaborates with over 40 leading hospitals across India, primarily in neurosurgery and radiology departments, focusing on brain tumor cases. The company is now broadening its scope to include neurological and psychiatric disorders, fostering a comprehensive approach to brain care.

"BrainSightAI's mission to democratise access to personalised brain care is inspiring," said Priyank Garg, Managing Partner at IAN Alpha Fund. "The connectomics platform, VoxelBox, has the potential to transform the diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders globally. At IAN, we are excited to support such a purpose-driven company."