Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth

The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Slikk Club Raises USD 3.2 Mn Funding to Expand 60-Minute Fashion Delivery

Bengaluru-based fashion quick-commerce startup Slikk Club has secured USD 3.2 million in its seed funding round, led by Lightspeed with participation from Multiply Ventures, existing investors, and prominent angel investors such as Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Abhinav Pathak (Perpule), Madhav Tandan, Nikhil (Panthera), and Saurabh Gupta (DST Global).

The funding will be deployed to expand operations in Bengaluru, covering 80% of the city through multiple dark stores. The company will also strengthen its leadership team across technology, category management, and supply chain to enhance its rapid delivery model.

"At Slikk, we are redefining fashion shopping—delivering trending styles as instantly as the impulse to buy them," said Akshay Gulati, Co-founder and CEO. "This investment will help us scale faster, expand into new lifestyle categories, and bring last-minute fashion to more shoppers."

Founded in 2023 by Akshay Gulati (CEO), Om Prakash Swami (CTO), and Bipin Singh (CPO), Slikk Club offers a curated selection of 80+ brands with instant delivery, a Try & Buy model, and hassle-free returns.

The brand aims to expand to Tier I and Tier II cities while revolutionising India's USD 11 billion fashion market with hyperlocal fast-fashion solutions.

Yummy Bee Bags INR 18 Cr to Expand Guilt-Free Café Chain into Mumbai and Bengaluru

Yummy Bee, a café chain specialising in guilt-free indulgence, has raised INR 18 crore, including INR 11 crore in its latest round, to expand into Mumbai and Bengaluru and establish a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) division for the FMCG market.

The round was led by Mile Deep Capital, with participation from Mohan Krishna (Continental Coffee), Ajitha Challa (Karafa Coffee), and Praveen Jaipuriar (Continental Coffee, ex-Dabur).

The funds will be utilised to open new outlets in key metros, introduce millet puffs, almond rocks, and other health-focused CPG products, and expand its presence in quick commerce and modern trade channels.

"This investment will help us bring guilt-free indulgence to more health-conscious consumers across India," said Sandeep Jangala, Founder and CEO. "We are committed to making nutritious, delicious food more accessible without compromising on taste."

Founded in 2022, Yummy Bee offers sugar-free, gluten-free, preservative-free menu items, including millet pizzas, tacos, pastas, and signature desserts. With plans to reach INR 50 crore in revenue by March 2026 and expand to 20 outlets nationwide, the brand is set to redefine India's café culture with a focus on health, taste, and innovation.

Hypergro.ai Secures INR 7 Cr Funding to Expand AI-Powered Video Marketing

Bengaluru-based Hypergro.ai, an AI-driven video generation and marketing automation platform, has raised INR 7 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Eternal Capital, with participation from Silver Needle Ventures, VCats, Astir Ventures, and FAAD Network.

The funds will accelerate AI innovation, global expansion, and enterprise partnerships, solidifying Hypergro's position as a leader in AI-powered marketing technology.

Founded in 2022 by Rituraj Biswas and Neha Soman, Hypergro.ai streamlines video production, campaign optimisation, and AI-powered sales engagement for brands. Its platform enables 92% faster video production at 80% lower costs, offering personalised, multi-platform video content tailored to different audiences and geographies.

"This investment fuels our mission to revolutionize marketing automation. By integrating AI-driven content generation, real-time campaign insights, and automated lead engagement, we help brands achieve maximum revenue impact with minimal effort," said Rituraj Biswas, Co-founder and CEO.

Hypergro.ai is aggressively expanding into the US, APAC, and GCC markets, with a Series A round planned in 6-8 months. The company envisions becoming the global ERP for AI-driven marketing by 2027, serving brands across e-commerce, retail, gaming, and travel, including ClearTrip, Newton School, and Gameskraft.