Slikk

Honasa, Pocket Entertainment, and Slikk Announce Key Appointments

Honasa names Yatish Bhargava as Chief Business Officer, Pocket Entertainment promotes Umesh Bude to CTO, and Slikk appoints Sachin Kataria to lead its Beauty and Personal Care vertical.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Slikk Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners

As it scales, Slikk will diversify into categories such as beauty and personal care (BPC), footwear, accessories and wearables, while extending its presence across key metros.

Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth

The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Valyx, 0xPPL, and Slikk Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.