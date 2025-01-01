Slikk
Honasa, Pocket Entertainment, and Slikk Announce Key Appointments
Honasa names Yatish Bhargava as Chief Business Officer, Pocket Entertainment promotes Umesh Bude to CTO, and Slikk appoints Sachin Kataria to lead its Beauty and Personal Care vertical.
Slikk Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners
As it scales, Slikk will diversify into categories such as beauty and personal care (BPC), footwear, accessories and wearables, while extending its presence across key metros.
Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth
The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Valyx, 0xPPL, and Slikk Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.