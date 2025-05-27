As it scales, Slikk will diversify into categories such as beauty and personal care (BPC), footwear, accessories and wearables, while extending its presence across key metros.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Slikk, a pioneering quick-commerce fashion platform, has raised USD 10 million in an all-equity Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with Lightspeed returning as a key participant.

This follows their earlier seed round of USD 3.2 million raised from Lightspeed in March this year.

The newly secured funds will be deployed to expand Slikk's lifestyle offerings beyond fashion — into beauty, personal care, footwear, accessories, and wearables — and scale operations to more urban pin codes. Slikk will also roll out instant returns, further enhancing its hallmark promise of 60-minute doorstep delivery with unmatched customer convenience.

Founded in 2023 by Akshay Gulati (CEO), Om Prakash Swami (CTO), and Bipin Singh (CPO), Slikk is reshaping e-commerce by merging speed, style, and service. The founding trio brings rich expertise in commerce and tech, now channelled into building a category-defining brand.

"Slikk, since inception, has delivered a high-quality customer experience through our 60-minute delivery model," said CEO Akshay Gulati. "With this new round, we intend to double down on that promise and offer a significantly wider range of products and experiences to our customers."

Serving a style-conscious demographic of college students, young professionals, and trend-driven urban shoppers, Slikk stands out with its Try & Buy model, allowing customers to try on clothing before committing, and enjoy instant refunds for seamless returns.

Pratik Poddar, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, shared, "Having watched quick commerce reshape India's consumer behavior, we firmly believe fashion is the definitive next frontier for digital disruption. The Slikk team's deep category insights and strategic execution are precisely what this moment demands."

Rahul Taneja, Partner at Lightspeed, added, "We backed Slikk at the seed stage because their take on fashion commerce was refreshingly ahead of its time. We're happy to double down on our investment and support the team's continued growth."

As it continues to redefine online fashion shopping, Slikk is not just delivering outfits — it's delivering a new standard in Indian e-commerce.