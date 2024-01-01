Snapdeal

News and Trends

Snapdeal To Receive Orders Through ONDC

ONDC's focus on expanding the online opportunity in India and creating a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem is well matched with Snapdeal's focus on growing e-commerce beyond just brands and urban users

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

B2B and B2C Not Comparable; Execution Matters: Kunal Bahl

The founder of Snapdeal believes that though there are interlinkages between B2B and B2C, but on a whole there is no 'better' business

Growth Strategies

How E-commerce Platforms Are Facilitating Small Business Owners for Selling Online

The likes of Amazon & Flipkart are expanding market access for sellers

Growth Strategies

The Digital Bridge Between Vendors and Consumers

The revenue generated from this sector is approximately 39 Billion USD at the moment and hence, needs to be understood

Entrepreneurs

Innovator or Inventor-Which Trait Does an Entrepreneur Require the Most

By innovating a product or business idea, an entrepreneur can create a novel business segment and thus run a business with that

Technology

Offline Versus Online

Will online retail capture the Indian market is a thing to be seen but offline has its own advantages

Finance

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world

Growth Strategies

The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?

De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se

News and Trends

What Criteria do Big Businesses Set to Acquire Smaller Companies

Are dead ends for start-ups result of poor planning by acquirers or there is more to this than meets the eye?

Starting a Business

#5 Start-up Legal Battles that Can be a Lesson for Every Entrepreneur

In 2017, many Indian startups have hit headlines for having run-ins with the court

Technology

This Techie is Helping Businesses Create Customer Interaction Through Messenger

Today, Chandrasekaran is no stranger to India having held critical posts in Leading Indian organizations like Bharti Airtel and Snapdeal.

Growth Strategies

Is The E-commerce Space All About Capital?

Only the big players backed by huge funding seem to be surviving

Growth Strategies

We Have Consistently Supported Free Flow Of Capital: Amazon India Head

From launching services like Amazon Prime to products like Fire TV Stick, the company has managed to create a competitive landscape for the home-grown e-commerce firms.

News and Trends

Flipkart Acquires eBay India, Raises $1.4 Billion In Funds

The company will have a valuation of $11.6 billion after the latest round of fundraising, which is is its biggest ever, Flipkart said.