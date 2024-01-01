Snapdeal
Snapdeal To Receive Orders Through ONDC
ONDC's focus on expanding the online opportunity in India and creating a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem is well matched with Snapdeal's focus on growing e-commerce beyond just brands and urban users
B2B and B2C Not Comparable; Execution Matters: Kunal Bahl
The founder of Snapdeal believes that though there are interlinkages between B2B and B2C, but on a whole there is no 'better' business
How E-commerce Platforms Are Facilitating Small Business Owners for Selling Online
The likes of Amazon & Flipkart are expanding market access for sellers
The Digital Bridge Between Vendors and Consumers
The revenue generated from this sector is approximately 39 Billion USD at the moment and hence, needs to be understood
Innovator or Inventor-Which Trait Does an Entrepreneur Require the Most
By innovating a product or business idea, an entrepreneur can create a novel business segment and thus run a business with that
Offline Versus Online
Will online retail capture the Indian market is a thing to be seen but offline has its own advantages
How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns
Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world
Uber Says No to Google Maps & Maruti Suzuki Makes Way for Cheaper E-vehicles: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?
De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se
What Criteria do Big Businesses Set to Acquire Smaller Companies
Are dead ends for start-ups result of poor planning by acquirers or there is more to this than meets the eye?
#5 Start-up Legal Battles that Can be a Lesson for Every Entrepreneur
In 2017, many Indian startups have hit headlines for having run-ins with the court
This Techie is Helping Businesses Create Customer Interaction Through Messenger
Today, Chandrasekaran is no stranger to India having held critical posts in Leading Indian organizations like Bharti Airtel and Snapdeal.
Is The E-commerce Space All About Capital?
Only the big players backed by huge funding seem to be surviving
We Have Consistently Supported Free Flow Of Capital: Amazon India Head
From launching services like Amazon Prime to products like Fire TV Stick, the company has managed to create a competitive landscape for the home-grown e-commerce firms.
Flipkart Acquires eBay India, Raises $1.4 Billion In Funds
The company will have a valuation of $11.6 billion after the latest round of fundraising, which is is its biggest ever, Flipkart said.