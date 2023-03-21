Snapdeal To Receive Orders Through ONDC

ONDC's focus on expanding the online opportunity in India and creating a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem is well matched with Snapdeal's focus on growing e-commerce beyond just brands and urban users

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Snapdeal, India's leading value e-commerce platform, has announced that it has started receiving orders through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The go-live achieved earlier this month will offer seamless access to Snapdeal's vast selection of value merchandise to all buyers using ONDC. According to an official statement, the initial orders via ONDC have flown in from cities like Ajmer (RJ), Gurdaspur (PB), Aligarh (UP), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kakinada (AP), Amravati (MH) to name a few and are primarily focused on home and kitchen products including bedsheets, towels, utensils, storage and serving sets, and kitchen tools.

"With over a decade of experience serving Bharat through lakhs of small and medium enterprises, Snapdeal has a unique and deep understanding of what it takes to serve India's mass market. As we go live on ONDC, we would like to reiterate our belief that enabling India's existing retail players, especially MSMEs, to embrace the online opportunity is the best way for India to reap the digital dividend for the largest section of society. We would also like to acknowledge the prompt and extensive support from the ONDC team and look forward to deepening this partnership to serve India's mega cohort of value-savvy buyers," said Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO - Snapdeal Market Place.

ONDC's focus on expanding the online opportunity in India and creating a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem is well matched with Snapdeal's focus on growing e-commerce beyond just brands and urban users. Most of the products listed on Snapdeal are in the sub-INR 1000 price range and are designed to serve the user's functional needs with good-quality, value-priced products. As part of this collaboration with ONDC, buyers coming via ONDC are able to access a large catalogue covering home and kitchen products. Snapdeal is also in the process of expanding access to Fashion, and beauty and personal care categories, the statement added.

"We're excited to have Snapdeal join the ONDC network with its repertoire of merchants from across the country with special focus to MSME among others. This is in line with that inclusive agenda of ONDC providing equal opportunities for big and small enterprises," said T. Koshy, CEO, ONDC.

Snapdeal will continue building on its collaboration with ONDC to enable Bharat's small and medium enterprises, sellers and emerging brands to grow their business by tapping into customers across India through ONDC, as per the statement.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

