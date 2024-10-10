With an INR 25 crore corpus, The Super Angels fund aims to invest in 20-25 pre-seed/seed-stage D2C startups, offering capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance, with INR 1 crore average cheque sizes.

D2C Insider, a community of over 10,000 direct-to-consumer (D2C) founders, has announced the launch of its Super Angels Fund—an operator-led fund aimed at fueling innovation in the consumer space.

With a corpus of INR 25 crore, the fund is designed to support pre-seed and seed-stage D2C startups by providing not only capital but also strategic mentorship and guidance from seasoned operators in the industry.

The Super Angels Fund is backed by over 50 prominent D2C founders, including industry leaders like Aneesh Seth (Dr. Seth's), Vedang Patel (Souled Store), Soumya Kant (Clovia), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), and Vivek Biyani (Broadway). This strong support network underscores the fund's mission to empower the next generation of consumer-focused entrepreneurs in India.

The launch of the fund coincides with D2C Insider's third cohort of its flagship Elevate Program, a 12-week hybrid boot camp that offers structured guidance to emerging startups. The program features mentorship from over 25 industry veterans, such as Aditya Sharma (The Souled Store), Karthik Reddy (Blume Ventures), and Gaurav Khatri (Noise), ensuring that participants receive top-tier insights into scaling their businesses.

Abhishek Shah, Founder of D2C Insider, highlighted, "Investing in the future of consumer brands means investing in the dreams of passionate entrepreneurs, and there is no better way to do that than by putting our skin in the game. We are committed to nurturing these disruptors and helping them scale towards our broader vision of producing global brands out of India in the next decade!"

The fund aims to invest in 20–25 early-stage startups, with average cheque sizes of INR 1 crore, partnering with other leading funds through its vast community networks. The Super Angels Fund has already achieved a first close of INR 10 crore and has executed nine investments in startups, including Basil, PiknDel, Samosa Party, Crest, Assembly, Futwork, The Solved Skin, Business On Bot, and Snackible.