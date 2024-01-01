Space Tech
Union Cabinet Approves INR 1,000 Cr Space Tech Venture Fund to Propel Space Startup Ecosystem
With an estimated INR 150 crore set for FY 2025-26, followed by INR 250 crore annually for the subsequent three years and INR 100 crore in FY 2029-30, the fund will fuel around 40 startups, advancing space technologies critical to national priorities.
Infosys Announces Strategic Investment in Space Startup GalaxEye with INR 17 Cr Funding
Bengaluru-based GalaxEye develops multi-sensor satellites and synchronisation platforms for high-resolution, all-weather data. Its technology serves defense, insurance, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure sectors.
Pixxel Raises $36 Million In Series B Funding
The new funds will advance Pixxel's mission to build the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, delivering actionable climate insights on a planetary scale
60 Startups Registered With ISRO Since Unlocking Of Indian Space Sector, Says Jitendra Singh
Union minister said that the proposals received from startups are related to space debris management, nano-satellite, ground systems among others