Space Tech

News and Trends

Union Cabinet Approves INR 1,000 Cr Space Tech Venture Fund to Propel Space Startup Ecosystem

With an estimated INR 150 crore set for FY 2025-26, followed by INR 250 crore annually for the subsequent three years and INR 100 crore in FY 2029-30, the fund will fuel around 40 startups, advancing space technologies critical to national priorities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Infosys Announces Strategic Investment in Space Startup GalaxEye with INR 17 Cr Funding

Bengaluru-based GalaxEye develops multi-sensor satellites and synchronisation platforms for high-resolution, all-weather data. Its technology serves defense, insurance, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure sectors.

News and Trends

Pixxel Raises $36 Million In Series B Funding

The new funds will advance Pixxel's mission to build the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, delivering actionable climate insights on a planetary scale

News and Trends

60 Startups Registered With ISRO Since Unlocking Of Indian Space Sector, Says Jitendra Singh

Union minister said that the proposals received from startups are related to space debris management, nano-satellite, ground systems among others