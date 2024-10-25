Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Union Cabinet Approves INR 1,000 Cr Space Tech Venture Fund to Propel Space Startup Ecosystem With an estimated INR 150 crore set for FY 2025-26, followed by INR 250 crore annually for the subsequent three years and INR 100 crore in FY 2029-30, the fund will fuel around 40 startups, advancing space technologies critical to national priorities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an INR 1,000-crore venture capital fund to bolster India's space tech sector, managed under IN-SPACe.

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2024–25 Union Budget, this fund aims to foster innovation and drive economic growth within the space sector. The investment period spans five years, with an annual deployment target of INR 150-200 crore.

With an estimated INR 150 crore set for FY 2025-26, followed by INR 250 crore annually for the subsequent three years and INR 100 crore in FY 2029-30, the fund will fuel around 40 startups, advancing space technologies critical to national priorities.

Each investment will range from INR 10 crore to INR 60 crore, depending on a company's growth stage and potential impact on national space capabilities. Growth-stage startups could secure INR 10-30 crore, while those in late growth stages may receive INR 30-60 crore.

Designed to support startups across the space supply chain—upstream, midstream, and downstream—the fund is anticipated to enhance R&D, aid in scaling operations, and boost employment in the sector.

This strategic support signals India's commitment to solidifying its position in the global space arena, creating a dynamic ecosystem of homegrown space tech startups that contribute to India's technological and economic landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

These 3 Side Hustles Make the Most Money While Working Fewer Hours, According to a New Survey

The survey also found that having a side hustle doubled as a path to becoming more employable.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

What The 2024 Election Results Could Mean for D&O Insurance Costs

What you need to know about how the election could impact the Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance market for small to mid-size businesses.

By Trent Bryson
Marketing

How I Found My Voice and Built a Life as an Entrepreneur — in 3 Acts

I want to share my journey as an entrepreneur and what led to me starting my own company.

By Sunny Dublick
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu