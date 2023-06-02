Pixxel Raises $36 Million In Series B Funding The new funds will advance Pixxel's mission to build the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, delivering actionable climate insights on a planetary scale

Pixxel, a space data company, has raised $36 million in a Series B funding round with the participation from new investors such as Google, along with existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta and Athera. The new funds will advance Pixxel's mission to build the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, delivering actionable climate insights on a planetary scale. It will also help further the development of Aurora: Pixxel's AI-powered analytics platform to make hyperspectral analysis accessible for everyone.

"At Pixxel, we believe that the future of our planet lies in our ability to monitor and protect its health precisely. With this round of funding, we are even closer now to realizing our mission of building a health monitor for the planet, and empowering people around the world to make informed decisions about our collective well- being," said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO, Pixxel.

In an official statement, the company claims that Data from Pixxel's satellites will be critical in helping global organisations closely monitor emissions, water pollution, gas leaks, oil spills, soil composition, forest biodiversity and crop health in unprecedented detail and at faster speeds. Pixxel's hyperspectral satellites can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of the planet.

Additionally, the new funds will bolster Pixxel's plans to launch 6 satellites in 2024 and 18 other satellites by 2025. As the need for better ESG data monitoring and measurement becomes critical, Pixxel's capabilities will expect to help organisations comply with national and global sustainability standards.

Co-founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, the space tech startup aims to build a health monitor for the planet by 2024.

